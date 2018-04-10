InVitae +3.7% as Baker Bros. reports 12.6% stake

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) is up 3.7% after hours alongside a new 13G filing from Baker Bros. Advisors.

The firm reports a 12.6% passive stake in InVitae. That's based on 53.71M shares of the company outstanding as of March 19, plus 11.11M shares outstanding as part of a public offering (and 1.67M shares in a greenshoe option).

Baker Bros. had previously filed on 13D, but notes it now holds shares "in the ordinary course of business without the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the Issuer and do not hold such securities in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect."