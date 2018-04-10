Reuters: Trump to pull back on biofuels reform effort for now

The Trump administration will delay any moves to reform U.S. biofuels policy for about three months, Reuters reports, perhaps in an effort to shield farmers worried about a potential trade war with China.

The decision comes after Pres. Trump failed to arrange a deal between oil refiners and agricultural interests during meetings over recent months about the future of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, with the latest meeting occurring yesterday.

Biofuels reform threatens to weaken demand for corn-based ethanol, compounding concerns from farmers - an important Trump constituency in the 2016 election - about a loss of grain exports to China due to the trade dispute.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, MPC, CVI, CVRR, ADM, GPRE, PEIX, REX, REGI