Boeing increasingly an indicator for the broader stock market

Boeing (BA +3.8% ) enjoyed strong gains today alongside the broader stock market, fitting a recent pattern and showing how investors may want to view BA's stock price as an indicator for the general market.

With day-to-day market moves often swayed by the latest trade news between the U.S. and China, Boeing increasingly is correlated with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to Kensho data.

Prior to today's trade, BA's correlation with the S&P was 0.71 over the past month vs. 0.59 over the past two years, and the stock's correlation with the DJIA was 0.80 in the past month compared to 0.68 during the past two years.