Chevron increased Wirth's pay by ~25% last year ahead of CEO job

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it raised the compensation for Mike Wirth in 2017 by more than 25% ahead of becoming CEO early this year, earning $11.7M vs. $6.5M in 2016.

Wirth's compensation included a 13% increase in base salary increase to $1.2M as well as various stock awards, and the company paid $350K to improve security at Wirth’s home - not unusual for the head of a major U.S. corporation.

Wirth's salary in his new role is not yet clear, based on CVX's just-released Schedule 14A; Wirth took over as CEO on Feb. 1 after being selected for the job last September.

Outgoing CEO John Watson earned $24.8M in compensation for 2017, up ~1% Y/Y but 180x more than the median compensation of $137,849 for CVX nearly 53K employees.