Kinross Gold says operations unaffected by sanctions against Russia

Kinross Gold (KGC +1.4% ) recoups a sliver of yesterday's big loss caused by worries over the company's presence in Russia, where it owns the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines that together are responsible for ~20% of its total gold production.

KGC says its mining operations in Russia "continue to operate according to plan and remain unaffected" by the new sanctions announced by the U.S.

Meanwhile, BMO Capital downgrades KGC to Market Perform from Outperform with a $3.50 price target, cut from $4.75, because of the "growing contagion" of sanctions against Russian companies and officials even though the company's operations are unaffected.