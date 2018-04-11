Chinese inflation eases in March

Backing expectations of a broader economic slowdown, China's producer price inflation continued to cool in March, while consumer inflation slowed due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

There were some worries that an escalating trade dispute between China and the U.S could push up inflation over the coming months, though many analysts believe any impact on consumer prices will be limited.

