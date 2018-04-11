Hilton announces pricing of senior notes offering

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating finalized the terms of the issuer’s offering of $1.5B aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2026.

The consummation of the offering will occur on April 13.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with available cash and borrowings under Hilton’s revolving credit facility, to fund the repurchase of 16.5M shares of common stock of Hilton beneficially owned by HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd. and to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under Hilton’s senior secured term loan facility.