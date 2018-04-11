Hilton prices secondary offering

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 60M shares by a selling stockholder affiliated with HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd. at a price to the public of $73.00 per share.

The offering is expected to close on April 13.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6M shares of common stock from the selling stockholder.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers.