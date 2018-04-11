Elbit Systems completes the acquisition of Universal Avionics Systems for ~$120M

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of the privately-owned U.S. company Universal Avionics Systems Corporation for ~$120M.

This acquisition will enable the Company to offer a broad portfolio of advanced end-to-end cockpit solutions for commercial OEMs and After Market customers.

Pursuant to acquisition, Universal Avionics' business will continue to operate, with the same management and workforce and under the same name, as a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Elbit Systems.

ESLT +0.10% premarket.

