Columbia Sportswear announces intention to acquire remaining interest in China joint venture

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) announced its intent to acquire the remaining 40 percent interest in Columbia Sportswear Commercial (Shanghai) Company, the joint venture that it currently operates in China with Swire Resources Limited, a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or about January 1, 2019.

Tim Boyle, Columbia's president and chief executive officer, said, ”We thank Swire Resources for contributing to the success and growth of the Columbia brand in China. They have been an exceptional partner for us over the years and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship in Hong Kong and Macau going forward. We are very pleased with the performance of our joint venture since 2014. We have positioned the Columbia brand for long-term sustained growth in the crucial Chinese market. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy to accelerate investment as a brand-led, consumer-first business in the areas of highest growth potential for our existing brands”.

Swire Resources will continue to serve as the exclusive independent distributor of Columbia Sportswear in Hong Kong and Macau.

Press Release