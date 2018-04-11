Starco Brands and United Natural Foods expand distribution of Breathe cleaning products

Starco Brands (OTCQB:STCB) with its distribution partner United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), had significantly expanded the distribution of Breathe.

Breathe is now being shipped from six UNFI distribution centers to stores across the United States.

“We launched Breathe last September in one retailer and fewer than 100 stores, and the partnership with UNFI has allowed us to make this revolutionary product line available to many more consumers,” said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. “In just six months, our distribution has grown from one chain in the Northeast served by a single UNFI distribution center to hundreds of stores operated by nearly two dozen chains, including Redner Markets with 40 locations and Best Markets with 29 stores, served by UNFI distribution centers in the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and South. This shows how the combination of an innovative product with a powerful distribution partner can lead to exceptional growth,” Mr. Sklar added.

Press Release