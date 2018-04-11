Futures pull back

Weighed down by the the probability of a U.S. military strike in Syria, U.S. stock index futures are losing gains from the broad rally posted in the previous session. Dow -0.8% ; S&P 500 -0.8% ; Nasdaq -0.9% .

Investors will also be focusing their attention today on the Labor Department's inflation report and minutes from the Fed's last meeting in March.

Oil is up 0.6% at $65.89/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1350/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.79%.

