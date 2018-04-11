Goldman Sachs expects Netflix earnings beat

Goldman Sachs expects Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to beat earnings estimates when it reports next week,

The GS analyst team thinks Netflix will realize global scale benefits from the thriving subscriber base, distribution network and content library even if a weak content slate held down new subscriptions. The price target on Netflix goes to $360 from $315 off the enthusiasm.

Netflix is due to spill numbers on April 16.

Shares of Netflix are up 0.75% premarket to $300.30 vs. a 52-week trading range of $138.66 to $333.98.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch