Bonds on the rise on war chatter

The president is making a lot of noise about a military strike on Syria in response to a supposed chemical attack ordered by Assad. The news has stock index futures pulling back by about 1% , and the 10-year Treasury yield down 3 basis points to 2.77%.

Up later today for bond traders to chew on will be March inflation numbers and minutes from the latest FOMC minutes.

TLT +0.3% , TBT -0.6%

