ADB sees Asia's 2018 growth at 6 percent, but warns of trade risks

The Asian Development Bank raised Asia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 6.0% from 5.8% earlier, citing solid export demand, however, U.S. protectionist measures and diminishing capital flows could undermine trade and impact overall growth of the region.

The ADB expects China to grow by 6.6%, India's by 7.3% in 2018 and 6.4% and 7.6% in 2019.

South Asia is expected to be the fastest growing in Asia Pacific at 7.0% in 2018 and 7.2% in 2019, Southeast Asia at 5.2% in 2018 and 2019, Central Asia at 4% and 4.2% in 2019.

Source: Investing.com

