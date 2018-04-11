Mylan secures exclusive rights to Humira biosimilar in Europe

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) will partner with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd. to commercialize a biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira (adalimumab), developed by Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, in Europe.

The marketing application is currently under EMA review with an action date in H2.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mylan will have an exclusive license to the product in Europe and will be responsible for all sales activities. Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin will receive an upfront fee, commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.