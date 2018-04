Resverlogix (OTCPK:RVXCF) has accepted a commitment letter for a US$30M senior secured loan with Third Eye Capital. The Loan will have a term of 12 months, repayable in part or in whole at any time with interest of 10% per annum.

The Lenders will receive 3.5M common share purchase warrants exercisable for a term of three years at a price of $1.77 per share.

The Company also closed private placements for gross proceeds of ~$3.2M, consisting of ~1.8M shares at a price of $1.78 per share.