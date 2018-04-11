Total acquires Gulf of Mexico assets in Cobalt Energy bankruptcy auction

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it has purchased several assets in the Gulf of Mexico for ~$300M, as part of Cobalt International Energy’s (NYSE:CIE) bankruptcy auction sale.

TOT says it is acquiring a 20% stake in the North Platte asset, which will make it the operator with a 60% overall stake while Statoil holds the remaining 40%, an additional 20% in the Chevron-operated Anchor discovery, increasing its overall holding to 32.5%, and 13 additional offshore exploration blocks.

North Platte is estimated to contain recoverable reserves of ~650M boe.