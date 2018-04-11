Suite of Barclays ETNs shuttering this week

First there's a group of commodity ETNs, most of which are being replaced with similar offerings (the similar offerings launched earlier this year). Those being delisted: JJA, JJU, JO, JJC, BAL, JJE, JJG, JJM, COW, JIN, PGM, JJP, JJS, SGG, JIT, OIL.

Included in the above group is the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL), and there doesn't appear to be a replacement for that one.

Then there's another group of ETNs with presumably not a lot of AUM: INP, PGD, BWV, ERO, GBB, AYT, JEM, GRN, XXV, JYN, MFLA, EMLB, ROLA, RTLA, SFLA, ICI.

Delisting is set for April 12.