Arrowhead's lead candidate shows encouraging action in HBV extension study; shares up 9% premarket

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announces positive data on lead candidate ARC-520 from the Heparc-2001 multi-dose extension study. The results will be presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris on April 13.

Eight patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection received up to nine doses of ARC-520 (4 mg/kg) once every four weeks with daily entecavir (ETV). Patients continued receiving daily ETV for an additional 12 months.

One e-antigen-negative patient serocleared surface antigen (HBsAg) after ARC-520.

Mild changes in the liver enzyme ALT off ARC-520 therapy coincided with sustained host responses in two of three e-antigen-positive patients and two of five e-antigen-negative patients. The presence of e-antigen is an indicator of active viral replication.

Multiple doses of ARC-520 produced surface antigen reductions in all patients by as much as 5.3 Log10 (more than a 99% reduction). The presence of surface antigen indicates acute or chronic HBV infection.

A single dose of ARC-520 + ETV reduced surface antigen for up to 44 weeks.

ARC-520 is an RNAi therapeutic that intervenes upstream of the reverse transcription process where current standard-of-care nucleotide and nucleoside analogs act and is designed to silence the production of all HBV gene products.

Shares are up 9% premarket on light volume.

