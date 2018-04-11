Carnival updates on capital allocation

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) announces an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend payout rate.

The cruise line operator also approved the re-authorization of up to $1B in share repurchases covering both Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) ordinary shares.

CFO update: "With $6 billion of cash from operations expected in 2018, we remain committed to distributing cash to shareholders as evidenced by another 11 percent increase in our dividend, combined with another $1 billion share repurchase authorization, reflecting continued confidence in our outlook. In just three years, we have doubled our quarterly dividend and invested $3.5 billion in Carnival stock."

CCL -0.41% premarket to $62.84.

