Buckingham sees major EPS growth for Caterpillar

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been initiated with a Buy rating at Buckingham, with a price target of $170.

The firm feels the stock's underperformance since its Q4 earnings report provides a buying opportunity and it's still in the early stages of a multi-year earnings expansion, positioned to deliver over 30% EPS growth this year.

Caterpillar has also reduced its cost structure by around $2B since 2014 and is targeting an incremental cost reduction this year of $250M.