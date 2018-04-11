Aluminum jumps to YTD high after exchanges ban Rusal metal

Aluminum futures extend their recent rally as U.S. sanctions on Russian companies continues to ripple through the market, surging 2.6% to $2,267/metric ton in late-morning London trading and matching its YTD high.

Both the London Metal Exchange and the CME Group say they will restrict aluminum brands of Rusal, one of the world’s biggest producers, on their exchanges; the announcement from the LME was a departure from the exchange’s initial divergence from the U.S. and was “a game changer,” ING analysts say.

Leading U.S.-traded aluminum stocks include AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM.

ETFs: JJU, FOIL