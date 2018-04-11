Helius Medical Technologies announces uplisting to Nasdaq and pricing of Class A common stock and warrants

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCQB:HSDT) prices its public offering of ~2.1M shares of Class A common stock and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at a combined price of $7.47.

Net proceeds of ~$14.1M will be used to fund its manufacturing activities, market authorization and commercialization of the PoNS device, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 13.

The Company’s Class A common stock is approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Trading commences today.