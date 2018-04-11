Incumaker announces merger with Ubid Holdings

Incumaker (OTCPK:QMKR) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with uBid Holdings, whereby UBID would merge with and into Incumaker and Incumaker would be the surviving corporation.

Under this Alternative Public Offering, shareholders of UBID would own 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Incumaker of the newly combined company that will seek to change its name to “uBid Holdings Inc.” as well as its ticker symbol post-merger.

UBID’s current officers and directors would become the officers and directors of the newly combined company.

The transaction is expected to close by May 31.

