Carl Icahn has a used car master plan

Carl Icahn sees a big opportunity reselling cars to Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), sources tip New York Post.

Icahn has a lot of automotive firepower to draw from, with his holdings includings Pep Boys, Auto Plus, Aamco and a large stake in Hertz Holdings (NYSE:HTZ). The wily investor will also have a seat on the board at the new company created by the sale of Federated-Mogul to Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). The Icahn plan is said to involve leveraging the 4K repair shops he owns to fix relatively new cars to sell back to Uber, Lyft and other large companies active in ridesharing or ride hailing.

Icahn holds his automotive assets through Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) property Icahn Automotive.