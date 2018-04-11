IDC: Smartphone assembly -13.8% in Q4

Smartphone ODM and EMS assembly shipments dropped 13.8% on the year in Q4, according to IDC data.

Shipments grew 2.1% Q/Q.

IDC says Q4 is “traditionally a strong season for smartphone production, but this year’s weakness was the result of both conservative supply and weakening demand.”

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) led the market in smartphone assembly vendor shipments for 2017 but dropped to second in Q4 behind Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY).

Q4 top performers: Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Oppo, and Vivo.

Full year 2017 top performers: Samsung, Foxconn, Oppo, Vivo, and Pegatron.