Zealand teams up with Roche in late-stage studies of hyperinsulinism candidate dasiglucagon

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Diabetes Care unit will partner on Phase 3 clinical trials assessing dasiglucagon in patients with inherited elevated insulin levels (hyperinsulinism).

Specifically, Zealand will use Roche's Accu-Chek Combo pump system in the studies, expected to commence in H2, to evaluate the potential for continuous dasiglucagon infusions to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in up to 50 children with hyperinsulinism.

Children with the most severe form of the disorder need to have their pancreas removed in order to control blood glucose levels.

The value proposition of dasiglucagon, a glucagon analog, is its stability in liquid form which is ideal for an automated pump approach.

