VirnetX +28.1% on Apple patent victory

A federal jury rules that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has to pay VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) $502.6M due to patent infringement.

The Texas-based jury found that Apple infringed on VirnetX’s patents for secure communications when creating FaceTime, VPN on Demand, and iMessage.

The legal battle started in 2010 and had bounced between courts and trials. A recent jury awarded $302M in a case involving older Apple devices; a judge increased that amount to $429.7M.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled the patents invalid, which VirnetX is appealing. But if that ruling stands, the newest victory will be short-lived.

VirnetX shares are up 28.1% premarket to $5.25.