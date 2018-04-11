Exxon expects PNG LNG terminal to restart in May

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it expects to restart production from its Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas project at the start of May after it was shut following an earthquake in February.

The export terminal may not be able to produce at full capacity at first and likely will ramp up gradually, says the company's LNG VP Emma Cochrane.

Also, XOM has re-certified the reserves in its P’nyang field in Papua New Guinea, and the reserves are higher than it previously thought, which "gives us the potential to expand the facilities in the P’nyang field for the PNG LNG foundation project," Cochrane says.