CymaBay up 11% premarket on positive mid-stage seladelpar data

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is up 11% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of additional preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The results will be presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris on April 12.

The data demonstrated a treatment effect after 12 and 26 weeks of treatment. Specifically, PBC patients experienced reductions from baseline in mean alkaline phosphatase (AP) of up to 45% (elevated AP is a biomarker for liver disease). 29% of patients had normal AP levels at week 26.

On the safety front, seladelpar was generally safe and well-tolerated. There were six serious adverse events but none were determined to be related to the drug.

Seladelpar, an orally available PPARδ agonist, is also in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

