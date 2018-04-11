Inovio Pharma secures $56M in funding for Lassa fever and MERS vaccines; shares up 6% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 6% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) will provide up the $56M in funding to support the development of vaccines against Lassa fever (INO-4500) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) (INO-4700) through Phase 2.

The agreement, providing funding over a five-year period, also includes options to establish investigational stockpiles of both vaccines.

CEPI is a partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations founded in Davos last year.

