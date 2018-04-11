Ericsson down as Berenberg favors Nokia in Euro telecoms

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is down 1.6% in U.S. trading after a launch at Berenberg comes out preferring Nokia (NOK +0.4% ) in a head-to-head comparison of networking firms coming out of restructurings.

The firm has started Ericsson at Hold while launching Nokia at Buy, with a cautiously optimistic view on the European telecom subsector.

Investments in cloud edge and optical core transport networks are likely bigger drivers of the market than 5G, the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Berenberg has a price target of €5.50 on Nokia, implying 22% upside, and a target of 55 kronor on Ericsson, implying 5% upside.