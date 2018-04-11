Facebook +0.5% ahead of day of Zuckerberg testimony

Ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's second day of public testimony on Capitol Hill, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 0.5% in early going after largely positive takes on his performance yesterday.

Monness Crespi Hardt has assumed coverage of the stock at Buy, with a $200 price target.

Meanwhile, Citigroup's Mark May says despite some deceleration, spending growth is still strong and Q1 revenues may meet expectations despite the recent bad press. Recent sell-offs present a buying opportunity for long-term holders, he says; he has a price target of $220, implying 33% upside.

Zuckerberg's testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.