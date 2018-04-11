CMN: WeWork will buy Chinese office space startup for $400M

WeWork’s (VWORK) China unit will acquire local office space startup Naked Hub for $400M, according to China Money Network sources.

The acquisition will be a combo of cash and equity and the formal announcement could happen tomorrow.

Naked Hub was founded by luxury resort operator Naked Group in 2015 and has since built and operated over two dozen co-working spaces in Shanghai and Beijing. Hub has 46 locations throughout Asia.

Earlier this year, Naked Hub acquired a 70% stake in Australian co-working company Gravity, which plans to open at least 200 locations across Asia by 2020.

