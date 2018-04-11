CNBC: Redstone likely to fire Moonves if no CBS/Viacom deal

Shari Redstone is likely to fire CBS chief Les Moonves if the company doesn't end up re-merging with Viacom (VIA -1.7% , VIAB -0.9% ), CNBC is reporting.

CBS shares are 1.9% lower .

She'd also sub out the CBS board, according to the report.

CBS is set to make another offer soon that may also come up short of Viacom's wishes, the network says.

Moonves has become central to the power struggle over the potential deal, as Redstone -- whose National Amusements controls both companies -- wants to see Viacom chief Bob Bakish as second-in-command at the combined company, while Moonves would prefer his lieutenant Joe Ianniello.

