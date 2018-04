via Lisa Abramawicz

The gap between the yields on 30-year and 5-year Treasury paper has slid to just 37.5 basis points. Late last year, the spread topped 100 basis points, and it peaked at more than 300 basis points late in 2010.

The last time the gap was this narrow was in 2007 - then like now, most punditry and central bank officialdom urged ignoring this potential recession indicator.

ETFs: AGG, BND, PTY, BOND, RCS, BTZ, DBL, PCM, SCHZ, BHK, SPAB, JHI, INC, HIPS, IUSB, AGGY