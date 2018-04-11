Stocks fall as Trump tweet sparks jitters

Stocks open lower after Pres. Trump warns Russia to "get ready" for U.S. missiles coming to Syria, but losses so far are more moderate than indicated in the premarket; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

"It's not that this wasn't expected," says Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, but "the market was caught off-guard by the tone of the response."

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.8% , France's CAC -0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

Facebook is flat ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's second and final,day of testimony on Capitol Hill and following yesterday's 4.5% spike.

Nearly all S&P sectors are lower, with financials ( -0.9% ) leading the retreat but energy ( +0.7% ) is higher as WTI crude oil futures +0.9% at $66.11bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down by 4 bps at 2.76%.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories