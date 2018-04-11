QuinStreet -15.5% as short seller Kerrisdale takes aim

Online marketing firm QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is 15.5% lower as short seller Kerrisdale puts it in the crosshairs after a price run-up.

The firm is an "outdated online marketing company with a bad business model benefiting from fake web traffic," Kerrisdale says.

Looking at comps from private competitors with superior business models, the firm says, QuinStreet should be trading around $5-$7/share (it's at $10.40 now). "But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there's no floor," the firm writes.