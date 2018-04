Omeros (OMER +8.9% ) announces a change to its existing credit facility with certain affiliates of investment firm CRG LP under which it has access to as much as $45M in new borrowings. The expanded credit limit was enabled by the reduction of the minimum market cap/loan balance ratio from 6.4x to 3.0x. It may borrow the funds on or before May 20.

In conjunction with the amendment, the company will issue five-year warrants to the lenders to purchase up to 200K shares of stock at $23 per share.