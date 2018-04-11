Bayer to sell digital farming business to win Monsanto deal approval

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.8% ) says it plans to sell its digital farming business - not just grant a license to competitors - to win antitrust approval for its planned takeover of Monsanto (MON +0.1% ).

In addition, Bayer will offer certain seed treatment products for sale instead of MON’s NemaStrike seed treatment brand.

Also, the European Commission approves Bayer's request to make two modifications to the commitments it made to get approval for its purchase of MON.