FactorDaily: Amazon will offer up to $2B breakup fee to Flipkart

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has reportedly offered a $1B to $2B breakup fee during talks to acquire a significant stake in Flipkart, according to FactorDaily sources.

A breakup fee is paid to the other party (in this case, Flipkart) if the deal doesn’t close or the other side (Amazon) backs out of the talks.

Amazon’s offer for the Indian e-commerce giant comes as Walmart was entering advanced talks for a majority stake in Flipkart, which has an $18B to $20B valuation.

In 2016, Amazon announced plans to invest $3B in the Indian market to better take on Flipkart.

Amazon shares are up 0.8% .

Previously: Amazon could launch competing bid for India's Flipkart: report (April 4)