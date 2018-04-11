B2Gold +7% after reporting record Q1 gold production

B2Gold (BTG +7.3% ) is sharply higher after reporting record Q1 gold production of nearly 240K oz., up 81% Y/Y and 7% above budget, citing continued strong performances of the Fekola mine in Mali, Masbate mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia.

Q1 consolidated gold revenue of $344.3M also is a quarterly record and a 135% Y/Y increase, as the average price was $1,325/oz.

For FY 2018, with the planned first full year of production from the Fekola mine, BTG forecasts consolidated gold production of 910K-950K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $780-$830/oz.