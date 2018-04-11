Hanwha Q CELLS down 3% post Q4 results

Hanwha Q CELLS (HQCL -3.7% ) reported Q4 growth of 10.4% Y/Y to $624.7M.

Q4 margins: gross improved by 126 bps to 8.5% and operating declined by 80 bps to -4.8%.

Expenses: operating +36% Y/Y to $83.1M (inclusive of one-time bad debt exp. of $29.8M); selling & marketing +11.9% Y/Y to $31.1M; G&A +121.4% Y/Y to $46.5M and R&D -44% Y/Y to $6.5M.

Q1 2018 outlook: Revenue $430-450M.

FY18 Outlook: Module shipments 6-6.2K MW; Capex ~$90M and ~$37M in planned Turkey joint venture.

