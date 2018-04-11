SL Green announces sale of office properties

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) +0.02% together with its joint venture partner, Ivanhoe Cambridge, have entered into a contract to sell the leasehold office condominium at 1745 Broadway in Manhattan for a sale price of $633M or $939 psf to an institutional client of Invesco Real Estate.

The company has separately entered into contracts to sell two suburban office properties, 115-117 Stevens Avenue in Valhalla, NY and Reckson Executive Park in Rye Brook, NY, to different buyers for a combined sale price of approx. $67M.

The sales of 1745 Broadway and 115-117 Stevens Avenue are expected to close in the 2Q18 and the sale of Reckson Executive Park in 3Q18.

The total net proceeds of $190M will be used to repurchase stock of $1.5B.

