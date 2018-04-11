Online bidding for Sears stores attracts interest

There's more details out on the sale by Sears Holdings (SHLD +5.9% ) of 16 properties through an online bidding process.

Real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield and online platform specialist Real Insight Marketplace are running the auction for the Sears stores located in Texas (5), Missouri (4), Indiana (3), Ohio (3) and Michigan (1).

CNBC reports that over 200 investors groups have expressed initial interest in the Sears locations. Bids are due in by May 1.

