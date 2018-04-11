BNP Paribas issues inflation outlook

BNP Paribas Chief Market Economist Paul Mortimer-Lee weighs in on the U.S. inflation outlook after factoring in today's March CPI report.

"Inflation in the coming months is expected to be lifted by base effects pushing inflation higher while we start to see some signs of firming in core," writes Mortimer-Lee.

"Core goods prices looks likely to slip back into negative territory, while core services prices should move higher – supported by a strong labour market and a positive output gap. The trend in inflation will likely reinforce the Fed’s growing confidence on the inflation outlook, which is supportive of our call for three more rate hikes this year."