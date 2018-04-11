Hecla Mining +2% following Q1 production results

Hecla Mining (HL +2.2% ) is higher after reporting Q1 silver production of 2.5M oz., down 25% from the year-ago quarter, and gold production of 57.8K oz., up 3% Y/Y.

Nearly all of the reduced silver production is attributed to the ongoing strike by unionized employees at the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho.

HL says the Casa Berardi mine produced nearly 40.2K oz. of gold during Q1, up 12% Y/Y, with the mill operating at a quarterly record average of 3,873 tons/day.

Q1 silver equivalent production totaled 10.7M oz., and gold equivalent production was 134.9K oz.