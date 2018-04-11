FCC filing points to new version of Snap Spectacles

A new version of Snap (SNAP +2.6% ) Spectacles may be nearer after an FCC filing from the company for a "wearable video camera."

Variety notes the heavily redacted filing from late yesterday.

Reports in early March had the company planning a second and even third version of the camera-fitted glasses, despite disappointing uptake and a $40M loss for the first version.

One key change appears to be support of faster Wi-Fi with the 802.11ac standard, and perhaps a redesigned frame with an electronic FCC ID label rather than an ID label on the inside of the temples.