Uber launches Uber Rent, Jump integration, and public transit teaming

Uber (UBER) teams up with peer-to-peer car-sharing service Getaround to launch Uber Rent.

Uber Rent will use vehicles listed on Getaround’s platform. Users can find and rent cars on the platform by the hour or the day.

The rollout will happen in San Francisco “soon” with more locations potentially coming in the future.

More announcements: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in DC today and announced that DC residents can now reserve and pay for Jump bikes through the Uber app. Uber acquired Jump earlier this week.

Uber has also partnered with London mobile ticketing company Masbi to let Uber users buy and use public transit tickets through the Uber app. Available markets and transit systems weren’t announced.

Previously: Uber acquires Jump Bikes (April 9)